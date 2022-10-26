Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured.

KARE 11 has a piece on what happened that caused the news alert to be sent out more widely than seemingly intended.

KNSI’s Jennifer Lewerenz reports that arrests have been made in an alleged meat theft ring covering “several Midwest states, including Minnesota.”

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports a man has been convicted in the shooting that killed two and injured seven outside Monarch nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last May.

The Strib’s Paul Walsh reports a man admitted he helped his son hide the bodies of four people in a Wisconsin farm field after a quadruple murder in St. Paul.

Article continues after advertisement

MPR’s Nina Moini went to Newark, New Jersey, to talk to people about Brian O’Hara, Minneapolis’ police chief nominee. O’Hara worked in public safety in Newark for 20 years.

Trying to figure out who to vote for for Minneapolis School Board? Southwest Voices has interviews with three at-large candidates.

And, here’s a spooky New York Times read about people who have come to terms with living in a house they believe is haunted.