Home heating costs in Minnesota expected to increase dramatically this winter

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from MPR’s Kirsti Marohn, “Fuel prices are on the rise, and that means most Minnesotans will be paying considerably more to keep their homes warm this winter. Whether you use natural gas to heat your home — as about two-thirds of Minnesotans do — or some other energy source, you should probably brace for an unpleasant surprise when you open the first heating bill of the season. ‘Across the board, you should expect those prices to be higher this winter’, said Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, which advocates for utility customers. Natural gas prices have increased the most, she said. But other energy sources, including fuel oil, propane and electricity, are affected as well.”

Says Stribber Joy Summers, “Her roots here might have been humble, from playing First Avenue’s 7th Street Entry and building a megawatt music career, but Lizzo still had good taste. She managed to enjoy the local dining scene when she was here.” Lizzo tweeted, “Ok twin cities… it’s my last day here. I’ve had Quang, La Grasa, Pizza Lucé, Nicolette Diner, Roat Osha, where else should we eat before we leave?”

A KARE-TV story by Samantha Fischer and Alexandra Simon says, “Plymouth Middle School was placed on lockdown for about 80 minutes Tuesday as administrators investigated a ‘potential threat inside the building.’ In a Facebook post shared just before noon on Oct. 11, the school said students and staff were unharmed and local law enforcement agencies were working with the school on their investigation. Around 12:20 p.m., a second post confirmed that the lockdown had been lifted and the school day would continue as normal. ‘All students and staff are safe. Today’s incident has been investigated by law enforcement and school administration, and the threat was determined to be unfounded,’ the post said.”

For MPR News, Tim Nelson tells us, “The main building at a beloved northern Minnesota resort that has hosted cross-country ski retreats, language camps, weddings and conferences for years was destroyed by fire Monday. News of the fire prompted an online outpouring of stories, memories and sympathy from people who had visited Maplelag Resort over the years — whether once, or year after year. The owners of the resort, east of Callaway, Minn., said they plan to rebuild.”

Forum News Service reports, “A 12-year-old St. Paul boy has died after being shot while squirrel hunting with family members last weekend in northern Minnesota. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting incident, reported at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in Moose Lake Township, north of Motley. According to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels on public land in the area when a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.”

At Politico Michael Stratford reports, “The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled new details about how tens of millions of Americans will be able to apply for up to $20,000 of student debt relief in the coming weeks. Senior administration officials released a preview of the application that most borrowers will have to fill out to receive the loan forgiveness that President Joe Biden first announced in August. Officials said that the simple form will be hosted on a .gov website when it goes live later this month. The website will be available in a mobile format as well as in Spanish.”

At SportsIllustrated.com Joe Nelson reports, “Big Ten basketball media days began inside Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday and it’s apparently a thorn in the side of some coaches. ‘Bunch of unhappy coaches today that the Big Ten Media Day is in Minneapolis,’ said Jeff Goodman, one of the top college basketball reports in the country. ‘Media turnout will be significantly lower.’ ‘Should have it in either Chicago or Indy every year,’ Goodman added. Goodman didn’t say why coaches are upset, but nobody complained when Minneapolis hosted the women’s Final Four in April and a record 216,890 fans attended. Will they whine when Minneapolis hosts the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023 and both the men’s and women’s conference tournaments in 2024?”

At FanDuel Jon Rothstein says, “San Diego State, Washington, Minnesota, and Pitt are currently slated to headline the 2023 Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, multiple sources told FanDuel. Official dates, times, and matchups are TBD.”

An NBC News story by Julie Moreau says, “Minnesota political candidate Mary Moriarty decided to share her authentic self with her constituents earlier this year. Moriarty, a candidate for Hennepin County attorney — whose jurisdiction includes Minneapolis — came out as queer on the campaign trail in January. ‘It could be a risky thing, coming out publicly during the campaign, but I felt it was important,’ Moriarty told NBC News. ‘This was a big, big decision for me. I hoped it would help people struggling with their identity.’ In speaking publicly about her sexuality, Moriarty joins an increasing number of politicians willing to do so. A record number — over 1,000 — openly LGBTQ candidates ran or are still running for office this year, LGBTQ Victory Institute’s annual ‘Out for America’ report found.”