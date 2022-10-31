Homeless advocates complain of ‘militarized’ response by Minneapolis

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Says Stribber John Reinan, “Angry at what they called the ‘militarized’ response to homelessness by the city of Minneapolis, protesters set up a sidewalk encampment Sunday outside the home of Mayor Jacob Frey on East Hennepin Avenue. ‘I think we can all agree that we don’t want to see camps on our streets, in our parks,’ said Young Eagle, a protester who identified as a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. ‘But we’re seeing a militarized response. Is that what we’re going to see here? Is that how we’re going to show our Midwestern values, Minnesota values of caring for our neighbors’? In recent months, the city has broken up several homeless camps, most recently in the Harrison neighborhood on the city’s North Side.”

At KMSP-TV Tom Lyden says, “The lawyers who blew the whistle on prominent Twin Cities civil attorney Clayton Halunen are now asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to reject a negotiated six-month suspended license, saying there is evidence that was never considered. Halunen reached the agreement earlier this month with the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility (OLPR) in which he admitted sexually harassing two men – identified by their initials D.S. and T.G. – who worked for his firm, Halunen Law.”

For Politico Marianne Levine writes, “There’s a potential nightmare brewing for Democrats here in a birthplace of progressivism: Ron Johnson, the conspiracy-peddling MAGA adherent, could be on his way to clinching a third term in the Senate. Even Mandela Barnes, his Democratic opponent, sees the risk. … Mark Becker, a former GOP chair for Brown County who left the GOP amid Trump’s rise and now supports Barnes after backing Tom Nelson in the primary, said his primary opponents ‘all understood and knew that these ads [were] coming.’ ‘If [Democrats] can’t beat someone like Ron Johnson, you know, it kind of goes to who we nominate … in these elections,’ he said. ‘If you keep trying to nominate the most progressive of progressives, you will not have success in Wisconsin.’”

Also at KMSP, Jared Goyette says, “With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to ‘spring forward’ or ‘fall back’ is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, meaning Minnesota residents will have to set their clocks back one hour, but it could be for the last time.”

At KARE-TV Connor O’Neal says, “The University of Minnesota sent out an emergency notification early Sunday morning, warning students of fireworks assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood. The school issued the alert at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, saying victims had been struck by fireworks. The two assaults happened at 16th and University avenues southeast, and 12th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast. The U of M says the suspects ‘are a group wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks.'”

For frontofficesports.com A. J. Perez reports, “A little-known cream touted by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has the attention of federal and state investigators as part of the wide-ranging probe into millions of misspent welfare funds in Mississippi, sources with knowledge of the matter told Front Office Sports. Favre pushed for the creation and spearheaded funding efforts of PreVPro — even touting it at Super Bowl LIV on Fox News in February 2020. … Prevacus, the company behind a novel inhalable concussion treatment, received about $2.2 million of federal welfare funds, which the pharmaceutical company should have been barred from under rules for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).”

For MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says, “On Nov. 9, 2002, Joshua Guimond, a 20-year-old college student, left a small party at an apartment on the campus of St. John’s University, and was never seen again. … With the 20th anniversary of Guimond’s disappearance approaching, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in the unsolved case, including a series of photos found on Guimond’s computer. Sheriff Steve Soyka said they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the people in the photos in hopes that one of them may be able to provide clues to what happened to Josh.”

And this from Tim Harlow of the Strib, “Though it may not seem like it — especially if you are running late — drivers in the Twin Cities are more likely to arrive at a green light than a red light, according to a new study by researchers at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). The 2,094 traffic signals in Minneapolis and St. Paul are some of the most efficient in the country when it comes to keeping vehicles moving, coming in at 29th out of 101 urban areas that researchers examined.”