Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports on how Minneapolis’ City Council has approved the creation of its new Community Safety Office. This office will report to the Mayor and oversee most safety offices in Minneapolis including “police and fire departments, as well as 911, emergency management and violence prevention programs”.

Alex Jokich from KSTP reports that Twin Cities hospitals are seeing an increase of cases of and hospitalizations due to RSV, a virus that can be dangerous for small kids,. This comes earlier than expected for doctors, as there’s usually an uptick in the winter months.

From the Pioneer Press, Alex Derosier reports the DFL filed a complaint against Jim Schultz “claiming his campaign illegally coordinated with an outside group that bought more than $800,000 in TV ads on three Minnesota TV stations”.

WCCO’s Beret Leone reports that the MSP airport is expecting 40,000 travelers this weekend due to MEA break. MSP prepares for MEA break much like they would for any other holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Article continues after advertisement

WCCO staff reports on the upcoming Twin Cities Film Festival. They highlight the films that will be premiering, one of which is a documentary about St Paul’s Hope Breakfast Bar. You can attend the festival in person or online via streaming services.

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson writes how COVID-19 cases remain low in Minnesota. October has historically been a month with spikes in infection rates over the pandemic and this is the first October where cases have remained low.

Bring Me The News’ Joe Nelson warns us that the NOAA’s winter outlook predicts a colder than usual winter for us Minnesotans. However, despite the predicted cold weather, we’ll likely not see as much snow this winter.

Get your skis out! Some slopes have opened early this year, reports Alex Chhith from the Star Tribune. If you want to hit the hills early this year, Andes Tower Hills in Kensington and Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls are open.