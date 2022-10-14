Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports that today marked the Twin Cities’ first measurable snow of 2022. The paper sent its photogs out for some nice photos, too. Related: Here’s a really pretty drone picture of snowy streets from above posted on the Minneapolis subreddit.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports that a 16-year-old was charged in juvenile court with shooting and killing another teen Monday in an alley St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

MPR’s Tom Crann and Megan Burks have the story on a new national bird report that has some good news for Minnesota bird lovers — and some really bad news. “Bad news first: Half of the nation’s bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.”

The New York Times has two excerpts from Hibbing’s own Robert Zimmerman’s (a.k.a. Bob Dylan’s) new book.

The Spokesman-Recorder’s staff writes that a young girl who witnessed George Floyd’s murder published a book about her experience Friday — what would have been Floyd’s 49th birthday.

Racket’s Em Cassel reports that Wildflyer Coffee, the Longfellow coffee shop that employs young people experiencing homelessness, launched an Indiegogo to open another location in St. Paul.