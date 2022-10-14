Kistner and Craig spar on inflation, abortion rights in only debate

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For MPR News, Mark Zdechlik writes, “Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. … While Kistner has been focused on the economy in light of inflation and high gas prices, Craig misses no opportunity to talk about preserving abortion rights.”

Joey Peters at Sahan Journal reports, “Three defendants pleaded guilty Thursday in a massive food-aid fraud investigation, admitting that they inflated or completely lied about the number of meals they served needy children in order to receive federal money. Bekam Merdassa, Hannah Marekegn, and Hadith Yusuf Ahmed pleaded guilty in federal court to one count each of wire fraud. … They face prison terms ranging from about two years to nearly five years; the maximum penalty for wire fraud is five years in prison and three years of supervised release. They are the first defendants to plead guilty in the case.”

For CNBC Leslie Josephs writes, “Delta Air Lines expects to post another profit in the last quarter of the year and said both leisure and business travel continue to recover, brushing off concerns over shakiness in the economy. … The Atlanta-based airline was the first U.S. carrier to report third-quarter results, and its upbeat forecast contrasts with strains on other industries, like some retailers, and worries about high inflation.”

For mlb.com Brian Murphy reports, “Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is ready to head back into the free-agent market. The two-time All-Star told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday that he will exercise his opt-out clause and become a free agent. ‘With the year that I have had, my health and my being at the best moment of my career at 28, that is the right decision,’ Correa told the newspaper.”

For the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Daniel Bice writes that Democrats are going after Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “for a provision in the Trump tax plan that allows those buying private jets to write off the full amount of their new plane’s cost on their tax return. … This summer, Howard Air LLC, an Oshkosh firm owned by Johnson’s adult children, purchased a Pilatus PC-24, which is valued at $12 million. Johnson’s son Ben and Johnson’s wife Jane are listed as managers of the company in corporate records. In addition, Howard Air also bought a Pilatus PC-12 in 2019 — more than a year after the Trump tax plan passed — and an Embraer EMB-505 Phenom 300 a year later.”

At BringMeTheNews Sven Sundgaard says, “There’s going to be a big blob of blue on the radar Thursday night and through the day Friday as the season’s first snow arrives for many, including people in the Twin Cities. … Ultimately, though, [the National Weather Service] notes that there’s precious little moisture to work with.”

At FoxNews Courtney O’Brien says, “A Minnesota parent spoke with Fox News Digital about a new proposal he believes can help alleviate brutal statistics in a recent state report card and save a sinking ship. Rashad Turner, president and executive director of Minnesota Parent Union, a nonprofit parental rights advocacy organization, presented a resolution that asks schools to start posting data for math and reading proficiency online, calling it a ‘game changer’ in a teaser on Twitter. Turner, a father to a teenage daughter who started high school this fall, previously worked in K-12 education for eight years before moving into higher education. He founded a Black Lives Matter chapter in St. Paul, MN., in 2015, but backtracked from the group, he told Fox News Digital, after seeing its resistance to charter schools.”

For WCCO-TV, Caroline Cummings says, “Tashawna Williams frequents the Northside Green Zone Task Force meetings in north Minneapolis, intently listening and taking notes for others who can’t be there. It’s part of her work as a ‘documenter,’ a community chronicler of the city’s public meetings. ‘That’s the most important thing – to share what people might not know and get people involved and get them seats at the table that they never had an opportunity to sit at,’ Williams said. The Documenters is a program that trains – and pays – everyday people to keep tabs on local government, especially committees and commissions that fly under the radar. Documenters show up to meetings and take notes, which are then published online for anyone to access.”

This, from KMSP-TV, “The Minnesota Zoo on Thursday took another step in the construction of a Treetop Trail on the former monorail. The first segment of the trail was raised onto the track on Thursday. When construction is complete, the 1.25-mile trail will be the longest elevated pedestrian loop. It will allow zoo goers to walk through the zoo from 32 feet above the ground.”

For the Religion News Service Kathryn Post writes, “A new Amazon sorting facility in Woodbury, Minnesota, is taking its employees’ religious needs seriously, adding new ‘ablution stations’ for ritual hand and foot washing and three rooms that people of any faith may use for prayer or meditation. The 550,000-square-foot facility, which opened this month, employs about 300 Somalis and Somali Americans, many of them refugees from the generation-long civil war in the east African nation.”

