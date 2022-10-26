Maplewood City Council hits brakes on Purple Line bus transit

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribber Janet Moore reports, “The Maplewood City Council has withdrawn its support for the proposed Purple Line bus-rapid transit project until more study can be done to determine the city’s best public transit option. Monday’s vote, which was unanimous, came after council members raised questions in the past month about the route of the Purple Line through the city and whether the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed ridership patterns on public transportation, given the rise of remote work.”

At KARE-TV Devin Ramey and Samie Solina report, “Three men were arrested Monday afternoon after police say they led officers on a car chase following an attempted catalytic converter theft in Bloomington. … The Bloomington Police Department said in a press release that the city had 332 catalytic converter thefts reported in 2021 and 403 already this year. ‘We’ve been getting killed with catalytic converter thefts,’ said Bloomington Police Department Chief Booker Hodges.”

For MPR News, Catharine Richert says, “Voters are worried they’ll lose access to abortion if Republicans take control of the Minnesota Legislature and the Governor’s office, [DFL Rep. Liz Boldon] said. Statewide, the DFL is hoping those fears will motivate voters, a messaging strategy that reflects the party’s shift away from the priorities of smaller, more rural communities once strongholds for the DFL and toward urban centers, said DFL strategist Todd Rapp. ‘The DFL formula today is you dominate inside the (Twin Cities) beltway, and then you do extremely well, in what I call what college towns,’ said Rapp. Increasingly, once-blue pockets outstate aren’t part of the plan. ‘The DFL doesn’t feel like they have to win those township districts in order to win either a majority in the legislature or to win statewide races,’ he said.”

A Minnesota Reformer story by Deena Winter says, “Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment, pushing for hand counting of ballots and blanketing counties with records requests. … Albert Lea attorney Matt Benda — who unsuccessfully ran for former U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s 1st Congressional District seat after he died — sued Rice County in late August. He alleged the county refused requests for public information about election procedures, equipment and security. And, he claimed the county’s electronic voting system ‘has hardware, software or features that are not properly approved, certified or secure.’ He wants the judge to forbid the county from using modems embedded in the voting equipment in the November election.”

For the PiPress Kristi Belcamino says, “A 38-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the upper leg while at a Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, corn maze on Saturday morning, police said. The accidental shooting occurred at 11:43 a.m. at the Twin Cities Corn Maze. The man had been near the corn pit — a pile of shelled corn akin to a sandbox — and was bending over at the waist removing corn from his boot when the firearm he was carrying on his hip discharged, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department.”

For Sports Illustrated Jonathan Harrison says, “The Twins finally have a win against the Yankees. No, not a postseason win or much less a regular-season victory, but in the eyes of famed YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay, the Twins won the Josh Donaldson trade. ‘That is going to go down as one of the worst trades that [Brian] Cashman’s ever made because you accepted $50 million in Josh Donaldson’s contract,’ Kay said on his radio show Monday. ‘That deal is going to haunt them for a long time, a long time’. … ‘The Yankees’ big move last year, last offseason, the big move, let’s all be honest with each other, was the trade with the Minnesota Twins,’ said Kay. ‘You got Josh Donaldson, who is not near the offensive player you thought he would be. Not near the offensive player. Not near the former MVP. You didn’t get anything approximating what you thought he was going to give you.’”

For WKOW-TV in Wisconsin A.J. Bayatpour writes, “State records show a trust fund started by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson hasn’t paid any Wisconsin taxes since 2016. Before then, the fund paid hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in state taxes. With Wisconsin voters labeling the economy a top issue ahead of what projects to be a tightly-contested statewide election between Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the two parties see the vanished tax liabilities very differently. Democrats argue a state tax credit allowing the trust fund, which Johnson set up for his three children, to save millions of dollars in recent years is another sign of a system skewed toward the wealthy. Republicans maintain the Johnson family’s tax savings are irrelevant to the midterm campaign because he did nothing illegal.”

At Patch.com William Bornhoft writes, “Residents across the Twin Cities metro area mistakenly received an emergency alert reporting a shelter-in-place due to a homicide suspect on the loose. The alert was intended for the Roseville area only, authorities said. The suspect has since been arrested, according to the Roseville Police Department.”

This from KTVQ-TV in Billings, Montana: “ A Montana newspaper company, made up of 13 newspapers, has been sold to a company in Minnesota. The Adams Publishing Group based in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, will purchase Yellowstone Newspapers, which started with the Miles City Star in 1957, the two companies announced jointly Monday.”

