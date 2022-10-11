Maplewood may pull support for the Purple bus rapid transit line

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Shannon Prather and Janet Moore report that Maplewood may withdraw its support of the Purple Line, a bus rapid transit line planned between St. Paul and suburbs.

The Minnesota Daily’s Alex Steil sat down with GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen to talk about issues ranging from public safety to abortion and Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. In the interview, Jensen, whose stance on abortion has changed over the campaign, expressed support for better access to birth control and Plan B. “We should have birth control pills over the counter. We should put a ceiling cap on them, perhaps $10 per month. We should have available and ready access to Plan B or the morning-after pill. We should have paid maternity leave for women who have children,” he said.

Governing’s Clay S. Jenkinson muses on the last surviving corn palace, in Mitchell, South Dakota: “The iconic roadside attraction in Mitchell, S.D., is an unintended window into America’s complex relationship with its leading agricultural commodity. To think of it as just rural nostalgia is to miss the point.”

Bring Me The News Christine Schuster has a piece on a very cool cabin built from salvaged materials near Shagawa Lake in Ely.

Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita reports that a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at a Duluth gas station.

Over at Racket, Dan Marshall and Zack Mensinger list the worst bike lanes in St. Paul (our Capital City is not known for smooth pavement — there are some bad ‘uns). Want more? Check out this 2021 MinnPost piece about the worst hills in the Twin Cities.

And lastly, traffic on this 2009 story on MinnPost spiked last night and into today. The piece is about the 1940 death of Ernest P. Lundeen, a U.S. Senator from Minnesota “who was killed along with 24 other people … when his commercial airliner plunged into an alfalfa field near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains during a violent thunderstorm as he was returning to Minnesota from the nation’s Capital for the Labor Day recess.” We did some googling and found that the crash was the subject of an episode of Rachel Maddow’s new podcast. Anyway, the crash is still shrouded in mystery and “changed the course of Minnesota — and perhaps even American — political history.” Read up.