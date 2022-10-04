Math classes ‘elbow-to-elbow’ at Henry High under Minneapolis teacher shortages

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For Southwest Voices, Melissa Whitler reports staff shortages are straining Minneapolis’ Patrick Henry High School. According to documents outlining plans at Henry High to deal with vacancies, “two sections of math have been canceled because of the vacancy in the math department. (Math teacher Conor) Wells says that these cancellations have led to combining of sections, and larger class sizes in the remaining sections … This year he said that many sections have 34 students or more. In some sections, he says there aren’t enough seats for every student, or students are sitting elbow to elbow. Wells said some students refuse to come to class when they show up to see how full the classroom is.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports a Chicago man was sentenced to life after being convicted in the killing of a local youth baseball coach in a road rage shooting on Hwy. 169.

MPR’s Lisa Ryan reports Ramsey County will correct ballots that incorrectly list the name of a House candidate who has died.

The Strib’s Jeremy Olson reports Fairview Health has struck a tentative deal with psych workers, while the Allina mental health worker strike is ongoing.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports the state is offering same-day drivers licenses (what, no temporary paper copy?!) at Lakeville and Moorhead pilot locations.

In a local angle on a national story, former City Pages music editor, now Racket co-owner and co-editor Keith Harris wrote the “Rolling Stone” obit of country music star Loretta Lynn, whose death was announced Tuesday.

Strib columnist Laura Yuen has some helpful advice for anyone trying to protect seasonal stoop pumpkins and gourds from squirrels.