Minnesota to roll out $487 frontline worker bonuses

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that more than a million Minnesotans who qualify for frontline worker bonuses will get $487 each in checks that start going out this week.

John Fritze at USA Today reports that the Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s appeal on a defamation suit.

Fox 9’s Bill Keller reports that more than 130 Allina Health mental health workers have begun a three-day strike.

CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn reports that SPAM is cool again. Hormel sold a record amount of the canned meat for seven straight years and is on pace to do it again in 2022.

Also in food news, Christie Rotondo, in Eater, wrote about how the vibe of fast food chain Culver’s is tied to Wisconsin supper clubs.

Bring Me The News staff report a semi crash in the east metro resulted in livestock on the freeway.