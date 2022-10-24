Minnesota’s unemployment rate continues to be lowest in nation

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For WDAY radio Kyle Cornell reports, “Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you’re looking to successfully land a job. The state’s unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota’s unemployment rate is down 1.6 points to 2%. Minnesota’s unemployment rate in September was 2%, which if you’re wondering was the lowest in the country.”

MPR News reports, “Two and a half years and several trials later, two former Minneapolis police officers go on trial on state charges that they aided Derek Chauvin in the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Hennepin County District Court. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are each charged with aiding and abetting murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd’s killing. Both men have pleaded not guilty and have rejected plea deals from prosecutors.”

Tim Harlow at the Strib writes, “The University of Minnesota and Metro Transit have teamed up this year to offer steeply discounted passes to encourage students to leave their cars at home and take the train or bus to class. … Before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, the U offered students on its Minneapolis and St. Paul campuses transit passes for $114 per semester. About 15,000 students bought them. Now the U is charging students a $71 transportation and safety fee per semester, which includes the cost of a transit pass.”

A Patch.com story from Samuel Stebbins says, “The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that Americans bought roughly 18.5 million firearms in 2021, the second most ever in a year and down only slightly from the record-high 21 million in 2020. With these back-to-back years of historic gun sales, someone is profiting big, including some states. … Both directly and indirectly, the firearms sector accounts for a total of 11,680 jobs in Minnesota – 4,489 in firearm and ammunition manufacturing, sales, and distribution, and another 7,191 in supplier and ancillary industries – the 10th most among the 50 states.”

For the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick reports, “‘Who’s Scott Jensen?’ In Matt Birk’s telling, that’s pretty much how his political career started. It was back in 2021. He was on an airplane flying to Minnesota from Florida, and his wife, Adrianna, who had become a fan of former state senator and family physician Scott Jensen, spotted Jensen on the plane. … ‘She was all excited, and she told me I should meet him, so I did,’ Birk recalled in a recent interview with the Pioneer Press. Today, Birk is Jensen’s running mate on the Republican ticket for governor, challenging Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat running for a second term.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “Minnesota Viking Olisaemeka Udoh, 25, was arrested Saturday night, the team confirmed in a press release Sunday. It is unclear what the arrest could mean for Udoh or the Vikings.”

For WCCO-TV Adam Duxter reports, “Minneapolis police say a toddler was injured in a shooting Saturday night, but she is expected to survive. Just after 10 p.m. [Saturday] police responded to reports of shots fired outside a residence in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North [in Minneapolis]. Police found the injured toddler inside a home and EMS transported her to a hospital. According to police, the victim is 3 years old and her injuries only required her to be held for observation at the hospital. Neighbors on the scene say it’s a sight all too common for their area.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “A tentative agreement is in place between the University of Minnesota and a union representing hundreds of service workers at the university, who were set to go on strike this week. According to Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers on Twin Cities and Duluth campuses, including custodians, maintenance, and food service workers among others, the agreement was reached on Saturday.”

Another story at Patch.com says, “According to data compiled by Niche, an education research platform, Wayzata Public School District in Plymouth, Minnesota, ranks as the best school district in the state. Niche based its ranking on a weighted index of several measures, including self-reported standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality.”

At yahoo!news Ben Blanchet writes, “MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theory peddler Mike Lindell showed off a fake law enforcement badge at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Texas on Saturday. Lindell — who donned what appeared to be an honorary pin on his blazer at the rally — pointed to what he called a ‘badge’ over a week after Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, showed off a ‘prop’ police badge during a debate. … Lindell, who sued the FBI last month after the agency seized his phone at a fast-food drive-thru, encouraged rally attendees to vote on Election Day only and to bring any mail-in ballots sent to them to polling sites as proof they have not voted early.”

