KSTP’s Tom Hauser reports that a new poll finds Republican Rep. Brad Finstad leading DFLer Jeff Ettinger by 9 percentage points in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. This is the first time in almost a decade that a race in this district has been widely in favor of one candidate. The past three races have been extremely close, previously coming down to determining a race by a half-point.

Era Atre from Kare 11 reports that Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position from the University of Minnesota Board of Regents after saying that the Morris campus is “too diverse.” “While he will no longer serve as vice chair, Sviggum will continue to be a member of the Board of Regents until his term expires,” Atre reports.

Bring Me the News staff report that the Roseville homicide suspect who was the subject of a push notification sent widely in the Twin Cities was arrested.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski tweets that former President Donald Trump has endorsed GOP Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett, via a post on social media platform Truth Social. Trump also falsely claimed in his post that Minnesota is a “State where Election Fraud is rampant.”

Trump is out with an endorsement of Kim Crockett -- the Republican nominee in a close race for Minnesota SOS who called Democratic attempts to pass new voting legislation "our 9/11."



Recent polls have shown a tight race. pic.twitter.com/1ObTwCE9kq — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) October 25, 2022

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson writes that hospital job vacancies have tripled in the last year. Many factors play into this, such as rising labor costs, the residual impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the aging of the baby boomer generation into retirement.

Susan Du from The Star Tribune writes that the City of Minneapolis is planning on purchasing the Speedway located in George Floyd Square. “The owner wants to sell the gas station to the city so that it can assume liability for any possible environmental contamination and security needs”. Some protestors are opposed to this, saying “it feels like it’s being done to us as opposed to including us”.

Axios Twin Cities’ Nick Halter writes that there has been a significant increase in urban housing, adding 22,371 units in 2021. While there’s a lot more housing, only 10% of it is “affordable”.

WCCO’s Charmaine Nero reports a North Minneapolis church bought the gas station next door in an effort to solve the crime and drug issues that happen there. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced this month that two businesses “Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located just one block away, were officially put on notice for “unlawful public nuisance activity”.

Racket’s Jay Boller talks with Paul Demko about Minnesota marijuana politics and reform. Demko was a Minnesota reporter before moving to D.C. to cover the marijuana beat.