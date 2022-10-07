New Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander says he regrets tone of Thursday night tweets

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO Staff report that new Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander issued a statement saying he regretted the tone of his tweets after getting into it on Twitter Thursday night with locals over what seemed to be criticism of “Operation Endeavor,” a city public safety plan.

The Strib’s Kavita Kumar reports Minnesota has now seen a second quarter of declining economic output, “one of the commonly-used signals of a recession.” Still, Kumar reports, it’s not the only measure of a recession.

KSTP’s Krystal Frasier reports people who tried to get into Coon Rapids’ homecoming game with weapons last night were apprehended by police, per Coon Rapids High School’s principal.

The Pioneer Press’s Fred Melo reports that Weiming Lu, an acclaimed urban planner who redesigned Lowertown in St. Paul, has died at 92. “As the son of a Chinese architect, Weiming Lu was raised to appreciate both the cultural continuity of classical Chinese structures and the avant-garde, nature-inspired designs of famed Wisconsin architect Frank Lloyd Wright,” Melo writes.

KARE 11’s Dana Thiede reports former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat was arrested for DWI in Dayton. “Prosecutors say 61-year-old Mike Opat was pulled over in Dayton Wednesday night shortly before 10 p.m. after failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign,” per the report.

Fox 9’s Maury Glover has a sweet story on a Ramsey teen with autism who bowled a perfect 300.