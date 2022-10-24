Officer facing charges in death of George Floyd pleads guilty

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt and Paul Walsh report that Alexander Kueng, one of two officers on trial for state charges in the death of George Floyd starting Monday, pleaded guilty, while Tou Thao, the other, will not have a jury trial and will instead have a verdict issued by a judge.

An Axios report from Jonathan Swan says Fox host Tucker Carlson gave Minnesota 6th District Congress member Tom Emmer an ultimatum in a phone call: “Either reveal which staff member took a swipe at Carlson’s son, a Capitol Hill aide, in an article about internal House GOP politicking — or the Fox host would assume Emmer himself was to blame for the quote.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports a fourth Feeding our Future defendant is expected to plead guilty this week.

Also from MPR, staff report that leaders at Minnesota Aurora, a Twin Cities semi-professional women’s soccer team, are talking to investors and hoping to go pro.

KARE 11’s Alexandra Simon and Ben Dery have the scoop on the dirty rain that surprised Minnesotans found on their cars this morning.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffman talked to Lake Street post office fan favorite Fred Brombach about the neighborhood’s new post office, which opened this month. The previous post office was damaged in the unrest following George Floyd’s murder.