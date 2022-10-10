Opioid overdoses are climbing in the Twin Cities

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson and Jeff Hargarten have a piece on surging opioid overdoses in the Twin Cities — and what’s being done about it.

MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports that Minnesota schools will be able to apply for some of $10 million in federal funds designated for school mental health and safety in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed.

WCCO Staff report on activities commemorating Indigenous Peoples Day today.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that the Columbia Heights City Council will vote on a resolution to censure a council member accused of making a racist phone call.

KARE 11 reports that activists are camping outside City Hall to protest the clearing out of a homeless encampment in Near North.

MPR’s Paul Huttner reports that we’re gonna see a warm up through Tuesday. Then, “a cool front touches off thunderstorms late Tuesday with much cooler air moving in mid to late week.”

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach has a primer on Minneapolis School Board candidates.

And one podcast: Malcolm Gladwell’s “Revisionist History” recently tackled the Minnesota Starvation Experiment, in which 36 young men lived under the University of Minnesota football stadium and were starved as part of a study in the mid-1940s. “They were part of an experiment none of them would ever forget. What happened in the Department of Physiological Hygiene? Revisionist History uncovers a forgotten box of interviews in the archives of the Library of Congress.” Yikes!