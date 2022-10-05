Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now Congressional candidate, has died

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Jessie Van Berkel and Hunter Woodall report Paula Overby, who was running for Congress in the 2nd District as a Legal Marijuana Now party candidate, has died. Overby is the second 2nd District LMN party candidate to die shortly before an election. In 2020, Adam Weeks died not long before Election Day.

The Associated Press reports Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm, alleging the company sold firearms negligently to straw buyers.

Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita reports a dashcam video shows some bad bike lane behavior: drivers used a bike lane to speed around other drivers. “Many voiced their frustration with the recklessness of the drivers, but also the relative ease with which they’re able to shift from the street to the bike lane … ‘Put up bollards and plant trees. Separate cars from people physically and non-negotiably,’ one Reddit user wrote in response to the video.”

MPR’s Mathew Holding Eagle III has a story on digital repatriation. “It’s a new tool being used by institutions including museums to return archival quality copies of cultural materials that are not physical objects back to the tribes they belong. These materials are considered intellectual properties.”

MPR’s Peter Cox reports long-term care facilities are still reeling from staff shortages — and it’s taking a toll on residents and staff.

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard assesses AccuWeather’s winter forecast for Minnesota.

The Star Tribune’s Christa Lawler goes ghost hunting with paranormal investigators on the William A. Irvin in Duluth.