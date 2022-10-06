Poll finds Walz with double-digit lead in Minnesota governor’s race

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports a KSTP poll found DFL Gov. Tim Walz with a 10-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen — a narrower lead than a KSTP poll a month ago that found Walz leading by 18 points.

The Strib’s Susan Du reports that Minneapolis has evicted a Near North homeless encampment.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports that a suspected anti-government militia backer who prosecutors say wanted to kill Black activists and liberals was arrested and charged with “possessing a machine gun, a grenade launcher and illicit drugs in his home.”

Fox 9’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota’s legal battle with Feeding Our Future lacked specific evidence of fraud until the FBI got involved.

Bring Me The News staff report COVID-19 cases have dropped in the newest Minnesota Department of Health report. Also worth noting, “There was a small increase in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 40 people losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations increased in this week’s report after falling a bit last week.”

Bring Me The News’ Joe Nelson reports Minnesota’s drought is worsening after the driest September on record.

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has received the backing of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA).

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that neither DFL Gov. Tim Walz nor Republican challenger Scott Jensen are being very transparent about their campaign events: neither releases a full schedule. “(As) time ticks down in their contest, both camps are increasingly wary of unscripted moments. The candidates risk a confrontation, a flub or a maybe remark that goes sideways on them,” Bakst writes.