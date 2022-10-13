Prices rose 7.4% from a year ago in the Twin Cities

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports the latest CPI report has Twin Cities prices up 7.4% this September over last September. That’s less than across the U.S., which saw an 8.2% increase in the same span.

WCCO TV staff report that two guilty pleas were made related to the Feeding our Future fraud case.

Also from WCCO TV staff, St. Paul’s own gymnastics gold medalist Suni Lee🥇 was named the 2022 Individual Sportswoman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation.

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports that Minneapolis City Council Member Andrew Johnson, who represents the southeast part of the city, won’t seek re-election, though he will finish out his term.

The Strib’s Jana Hollingsworth reports the DNR has ordered Lutsen Resort to stop unauthorized work on its covered bridges, destroyed in flooding earlier in the year.

WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs reports that Cook County is likely to increase enforcement of vacation rentals. Also under consideration: a cap on the number of such rentals.