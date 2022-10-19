Rochester man gets prison time for setting fires during unrest after George Floyd murder

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Paul Walsh reports that a Rochester man has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for setting fires in St. Paul during the unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Racket’s Jay Boller writes that the Minnesota Daily has quietly ceased to publish a print edition.

At MPR, Matt Adams reports that George Floyd’s family plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against Ye, (formerly Kanye West) for comments he made on a podcast.

The Strib’s Janet Moore reports construction has started on the east metro’s Gold Line bus rapid transit.

The Strib’s Christopher Vondracek reports big, fuzzy and possibly feral hogs are causing concern in Southern Minnesota.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports some want the CEO of USA Curling removed. He has been accused of ignoring abuse at the National Women’s Soccer League when he was there.

KARE 11 staff report Minnesota’s first ski hill has opened.

And on Twitter, the Voyageurs Wolf Project tweeted an image of wolf pack territories that shows how much they stick to an area.