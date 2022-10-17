Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from Stribber Rochelle Olson, “Gov. Tim Walz’s 24-year military career in the Minnesota National Guard is under attack by his GOP rival in the waning weeks of the governor’s race. At a recent state Capitol news conference, former state Sen. Scott Jensen stood with veterans to criticize Walz for leaving the guard in 2005, shortly before the battalion he led was deployed to Iraq. Walz has said he left the guard to run for Congress. Jensen, who narrowly avoided the Vietnam-era draft, said the governor’s departure from the guard fits a pattern and ‘is just one of a long line of instances … where Tim Walz failed to lead and ran from his duty.'”

An AP story by Giovanna Dell’Orto says, “Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis. ‘It’s extraordinary to realize that, one hundred years after, Mindekirken is still fulfilling that purpose’ of building community and preserving culture and language, she said to the nearly 500 people in attendance. They had lined up for more than an hour in this modest neighborhood in brisk fall weather in the 40s — single digits in Celsius, just as in Oslo — to participate in the service.”

A Politico story by Paul Demko says, “There’s no legal cannabis market in the country quite like what’s sprouted up in Minnesota. And what’s developed so far is a peculiar experiment in quasi-legalization — one that’s sent cities and counties scrambling to put guardrails around the fledgling industry and raised concerns about public health and safety. … the lack of state licensing requirements to produce or sell the newly legal goods means nearly anyone can manufacture high-inducing gummy bears in their mom’s basement without getting approval from any state agency.”

An opinion piece by Jessica Johnson in the Strib says, “Winona LaDuke’s counterpoint (Latest mine scheme is another assault on Indigenous rights’, Opinion Exchange, Oct. 9) was a disappointing read for the 73 Minnesotans who are trying hard to develop the Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County in a way that respects tribal history, culture, tribal sovereign governments and seeks to establish new ways of economic benefit sharing and economic participation for tribal governments and their members. I am proud to be part of the team that will submit a mine plan for environmental review early next year that we believe will protect the natural environment while also producing the necessary minerals and metals required in the clean energy transition. This plan will be informed by over 100 community engagement and listening sessions held in the last year with a variety of stakeholders in Aitkin and Carlton counties.”

For Mother Jones, Eamon Whalen profiles the Hennepin County attorney race and writes that Myon Burrell, whose sentence was commuted for the 2002 killing of Tyesha Edwards, is working for Mary Moriarty’s campaign: “Moriarty held up Burrell’s early support for her campaign as indicative of the type of change she would bring. ‘That somebody who had those things happen to him wanted to support my campaign because he believed that I would make the system better for everyone is really an honor,’ said Moriarty, who worked as a public defender in Hennepin County at the time of Burrell’s prosecution, but was not involved with his case.”

At KARE-11, Deevon Rahming reports, “Leaders with the state’s Department of Natural Resources are now urging residents in the Twin Cities and southern region of the state to conserve water, to limit the negative impacts ahead of next spring. ‘The water table right now is so low, ground water levels continue to drop and without getting any additional rainfall over the next couple of weeks before things lock up you’re going to be at that low level already prime for drought once we head into spring 2023,’ said (KARE-11 meteorologist Ben Dery. According to the DNR the average Minnesotan uses 52 gallons of water a day which it says can be reduced by shortening showers, maximizing laundry loads, and checking for leaks.”

A CNN story by Katie Lobosco says, “[Fabian] Jones said that he’s spent time at every shelter in Minneapolis over the years. But things turned around for him at Homeward Bound, where a person is treated ‘like a human being,’ according to Jones. As a culturally specific shelter, it holds American Indian rituals like smudging, a ceremony meant to drive away negative energy. A variety of support services for physical and mental health are offered, and there are lockers so individuals can store their possessions safely. … Jones is one of hundreds of people that Hennepin County — the largest in Minnesota and the place where George Floyd was murdered by police — has moved off the street and into permanent housing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.”

Another AP story says, “The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state Supreme Court earlier this week ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh an abortion clinic’s chances of winning a lawsuit in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct. He had originally been told to report back on Monday. Romanick said the deadline was onerous ‘given the many duties of any judicial officer throughout the state’ and to compound matters, he was diagnosed Thursday with COVID-19 and forced to quarantine.”