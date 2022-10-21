State grants will help Minneapolis businesses rebuild after 2020 unrest

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Neal St. Anthony reports that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced $10 million in Main Street revitalization grants to help corridors in Minneapolis rebuild in the wake of the unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

The Star Tribune’s Susan Du writes that Minneapolis City attorneys say the City Council does not have the authority to pause evictions of homeless encampments.

WCCO TV’s Dave Schuman reports on how social workers will be embedded in Minneapolis Police precincts.

MPR’s Sarah Thamer reports that a new resource for Afghan refugees has opened in Cedar-Riverside.

KARE 11’s Kent Urdahl reports that traffic is back — but it’s not being driven by work commutes.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Cynthia Maya reports that Black Garnet Books, the first Black woman-owned bookstore in the state, has opened in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.