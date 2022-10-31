Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News staff reports a Twin Cities death metal band member was killed as he was coming back from a Wisconsin gig in a crash on Interstate 94 with an allegedly drunk wrong-way driver.

MPR’s Andrew Krueger reports that Mounds View is under a water boiling advisory.

MPR’s Simone Cazares reports the Minnesota State Capitol is hosting its first ofrenda, or “Altar de Muertos,” for Día de los Muertos, which is being designed by artists.

Richard Chin at the Strib has the winners of the paper’s annual Halloween pet costume contest.

BringMeTheNews’ Adam Uren reports the New York Times’ consumer product review site Wirecutter named Faribault Woolen Mills’ blankets among their top picks.

Article continues after advertisement

The Strib’s Paul Walsh reports a man fell to his death — possibly by accident — off a Minneapolis parking ramp.

Two of Minnesota’s members of Congress were interviewed on TV this weekend: On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Rep. Tom Emmer denounced the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s house and violent attack on her husband on Friday but defended Republican campaigns’ focus on Pelosi. On “Meet the Press,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the rhetoric surrounding Pelosi has gone viral and become violent.