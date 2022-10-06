Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Minnesota Reformer Deena Winter writes, “During his first bid for Congress in 2020, Republican candidate Tyler Kistner repeatedly suggested he saw combat while in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite military records that say otherwise. A spokesman says Kistner was referring to the fact that he led combat missions, advising and assisting ‘partner forces’ against violent extremist organizations in the non-combat region of North Africa. … An ad paid for by the GOP Super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund ran on TV stations for a day saying Kistner had ‘four combat deployments.’ The Congressional Leadership Fund said it shipped an ‘incorrect version of the ad and fixed it ourselves on the same day.’ VoteVets, a progressive veterans organization supporting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who is in a tight rematch with Kistner in the 2nd Congressional District, sent letters asking KARE, KSTP, KMSP, WCCO and multiple streaming services to take down the ad because it said Kistner served four overseas tours — not four combat deployments — in non-combat regions such as Japan and Korea.”

At MPR News Paul Huttner tells us, “The Twin Cities recorded just .24” of rain last month. That’s the driest September on record going back to the late 1800s. And most Midwest locations have recorded a top 10 driest September on record according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center. Precipitation across most of Minnesota is less than 50% of the average in the past month. Some areas have seen less than 25% of average rainfall.”

At KSTP-TV Ben Henry reports, “While the University of Minnesota tests fungus found at a campus dorm, sick students fear they’ve been breathing in mold. In a statement Tuesday night, a university spokesperson reports a ‘public inspection report is expected in the coming days’ after ‘fungal growth’ was found — but for weeks, at least two freshmen that spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS say they haven’t felt well and a third says symptoms have worsened in recent days. All three found what they believe is mold in the vents of their dorm room at the 17th Avenue Residential Hall.”

Another KSTP story says, “The State of Minnesota will begin sending out checks to more than a million residents. As reported earlier this week, more than a million Minnesotans will receive a little more than $487 as part of the Frontline Worker Pay program. The payments aren’t subject to state taxes but are still subject to federal taxes. Legislators had set aside $500 million for frontline workers, and the amount is being distributed evenly to applicants who were approved after application and appeal periods.”

Article continues after advertisement

A BringMeTheNews story says, “Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash. Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday. Additionally, Harris faces two counts of fleeing police. Video surveillance from a business in the area captured the incident. A third person, who remains unidentified as of Wednesday, was also involved in the robbery.”

Also at BMTN, Christine Schuster reports, “Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company’s four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location at the former Moose & Sadie’s space in Minneapolis’ North Loop will be the next to open with an opening scheduled for Oct. 25. The St. Paul location is set to follow with an opening planned for Nov. 11 on the Grand Avenue corner formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports.”

This from Stribber Kelly Smith, “A federal judge has denied a St. Paul nonprofit’s legal efforts to rejoin Minnesota’s federal child nutrition program. Partners in Nutrition sought to reverse the Minnesota Department of Education’s decision to terminate the organization as a meals program sponsor after news broke about an alleged multimillion-dollar food fraud scheme in Minnesota. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim denied Partners’ request for a temporary restraining order, which sought to lift restrictions placed on the organization. Tunheim wrote in his order that the Education Department didn’t violate federal rules by terminating the nonprofit from the program.”

For KNSI radio in St. Cloud Jennifer Lewerenz says, “The State of Minnesota has landed $18 million from Congress to help families with heating costs this winter. The money will be funneled into the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to provide qualified ratepayers with assistance for home energy needs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. residential price of electricity is forecast to average 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour in 2022, up 7.5% from 2021. Higher retail electricity prices largely reflect an increase in wholesale power prices driven by rising natural gas prices. Ratepayers can apply for help through the Minnesota Department of Commerce by clicking here.”

Article continues after advertisement