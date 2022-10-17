Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”

Sviggum later doubled down on his comments in an interview with Vineeta Sawkar on WCCO Radio.

The Associated Press reports that the U.S. Department of Education’s student loan forgiveness application website is now open.

Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard has a piece on eco-friendly renovations at south Minneapolis’ Sabathani Community Center, a historic African American community center.

The Strib’s Jim Buchta reports that given interest rate hikes, some Minnesotans who recently sold their homes are waiting to buy.

The Duluth News Tribune’s Jay Gabler reports that Bigfoot believers gathered in Grand Rapids for the Minnesota Bigfoot Conference. “A recurring refrain was that Sasquatch must be real…otherwise there wouldn’t be 250 people paying $40 each to sit in a Grand Rapids event center, right?” Gabler wrote on Twitter.

ICYMI on MinnPost today

And coming soon this afternoon, Walker Orenstein has a piece that will reveal our poll’s results for the attorney general, secretary of state and auditor races.