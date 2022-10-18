U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News is reporting Minnesota-based USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush is being accused of failing to act when confronted with allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct while serving as the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League. Eleven former and current members of USA Curling’s DEI Task Force have called for the removal of Plush as CEO.

Henry Pan at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder checked out the reopening of the United States Postal Service Lake Street station at 1st Ave. S. and E. 31st St. in Minneapolis. The station reopened just over two years after it and another southside station were destroyed amid the unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Ginna Roe at KSTP has a story on Glencoe residents’ concern over the constant buzzing from fans cooling computers at a cryptocurrency mining facility.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield at WCCO-TV has an interview with Minneapolis native Rewan Abdelwahab, a first-year student at Mayo Medical School. After discovering the personal protection equipment wouldn’t fit over her head scarf, Abdelwahab and her mentor, Dr. J. Michael Bostwick, published an article on the problems and solutions she’d gathered from health professionals in a variety of faiths. The Mayo Clinic is now using her suggested OR standards.

On the heels of Seven Steakhouse & Sushi closing in downtown Minneapolis, Nicole Hvidsten at the Star Tribune reports Rock Bottom Brewery, the state’s oldest brewpub, quietly closed this week.

David Griswold at KARE-11 is reporting with the help of some machine-made snow, Tom Anderson, general manager at Andes Tower Hills in Kensington, Minnesota, has announced that they’ll be opening the Turtle Express Lift Tuesday, making it the first ski hill to open in the Midwest.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project has a neat visual on wolf packs in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem keeping to themselves:

Wolf art: the movements of wolves in 6 different packs showing how clearly defined wolf territories are! The map is going viral on various online accounts so we figured we would share the “official version” here! If you think it’s cool, share it with others! pic.twitter.com/lTccWRxEHS — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) October 18, 2022