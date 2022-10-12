Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports that Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman’s wife, Ilo Amba, founded a nonprofit to feed kids that has ties to the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Smith reports that Amba has not been accused of or charged with fraud.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison has warned Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in north Minneapolis could be sued if “chronic and sometimes violent crime” persist at their businesses. Here’s a MinnPost story from earlier this year about issues arising from the businesses.

NPR reports bivalent COVID-19 boosters — which target the strain of the virus circulating most now — are now available for kids as young as 5.

MPR’s Elisabeth Gawthrop takes a look at rates of depression and anxiety in Minnesota — and how they compare to other states in different demographics.

Article continues after advertisement

The Star Tribune’s Erica Pearson interviewed a Minnesota woman who testified she was abused by a St. Cloud Catholic priest about how she feels about his impending release from prison.

Over at MPR, Sven Sundgaard says to expect a cool-down as far as the weather goes.

Longtime 89.3 the Current DJ Mary Lucia, who left the Current earlier this year, is writing a column for DISPATCH, the entertainment website formerly known as Secrets of the City (now also available in print in places like Bauhaus Brewery, I learned the other day). Lucia’s latest column, about the lack of sentimentality in her childhood, can be found here. Plus, a playlist!