Above normal snowfall possible for most of Minnesota this winter

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson and Sven Sundgaard report that new winter weather estimates are suggesting we could be in for a snowier winter, December through February.

The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports Sen. Amy Klobuchar is standing up for the Swifties, questioning Ticketmaster after the debacle over Taylor Swift tickets. “The Democrat who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights sent a letter to Ticketmaster Wednesday expressing ‘serious concerns’ about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry,” Faircloth writes.

WCCO TV’s Reg Chapman reports police have arrested two suspects in the murder of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson, who was shot and found dead in a car in Plymouth earlier in the week. One suspect remains at-large.

WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs reports Cook County property values continue to rise.

Also in the Strib today, Greg Stanley writes about the miraculous comeback of wild turkeys in Minnesota.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports Hinckley-Finlayson Schools moved to online learning Friday due to a rise in illnesses. ‘Tis the season.

The Associated Press reports officials at Hibbing Taconite, owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, say the mine will close if it does not obtain mineral rights from a project nearby.