Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribber Evan Ramstad writes, “BMO Financial Group must pay the bankruptcy trustees of Tom Petters $563.7 million in damages for the role a predecessor bank played in the multibillion-dollar fraud by the Minnesota businessman, a federal jury in St. Paul ruled Tuesday. The judgment is believed to be the largest financial penalty ever handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom, attorneys said. It’s also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the Petters fraud, which was the biggest in Minnesota history. ‘Today’s a good day. This is a fantastic outcome,’ said Michael Collyard of Robins Kaplan, the Minneapolis law firm representing Doug Kelley, court-appointed receiver in the bankruptcy that ensued after the Petters fraud scheme collapsed in 2008.”

Nick Ferraro at the Pioneer Press reports, “Election results from Dakota County were not available online until nearly four hours after polls closed Tuesday, with county officials blaming the delay on a technical glitch. Some Dakota County cities and townships experienced modem transmission issues that delayed posting of results, county manager Matt Smith said in a statement issued just before 11:30 p.m. As a result, election workers had to physically bring memory cards to city halls or the county. According to Smith, all of the modems were tested prior to the general election with no hiccups.”

At SFgate.com Amy Graff writes, “After two perilous winters of surging COVID-19, it’s the last news you want to hear — this year’s flu season is hitting early, and it could be the worst in many years. Flu hospitalizations are ramping up this year earlier than they have in a decade, according to the latest federal health data. That aligns with predictors, including data from the Southern Hemisphere, which often serve as a preview for the Northern Hemisphere’s flu season.”

Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari reports, “Minnesota made history Tuesday night by electing Black women to the state Senate for the first time in 164 years of statehood. Democratic candidates Erin Maye Quade, Zaynab Mohamed, and Clare Oumou Verbeten won their races by easy margins against Republican challengers. Democrat Farhio Khalif lost her race to represent District 37. Marla Helseth, a Republican, lost her bid to represent District 49. Zaynab, a community activist and policy aide, won in south Minneapolis, a safely Democratic seat. Zaynab, 25, is also the youngest woman elected to the state Senate.”

Randy Furst and Susan Du of the Strib say, “More than two dozen men were abruptly displaced last month from a transitional housing program in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood, and they say they are still wondering why. The program, run by the nonprofit Better Futures Minnesota, has since ceased operations with little explanation at the apartment building that housed the men. Hennepin County authorities have cited ‘criminal activity’ at the building of which at least one Better Futures staffer was aware, according to a state official. But advocates for the displaced men are demanding to know why authorities didn’t simply remove the individual culprits rather than ordering everyone to leave.”

An AP story says, “A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby’s said Tuesday. The 200-pound (91-kilogram) skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house said. The skull was excavated in 2020 and 2021 in Harding County, South Dakota, where other T. rex skeletons like Sue and Stan were found, according to Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s head of science and popular culture. She called the area ‘the world capital for T. rexes.'”

A KSTP-TV story says, “The parents of a 1-year-old who died from a drug overdose in September have now been criminally charged. Andrea Niccole Intveld, 31, from Little Canada, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter while the child’s father, 28-year-old Joseph Tanner Elajah Compton, from Elk River, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Ramsey County deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of County Road B2 East at around 3:13 a.m. on Sept. 4 on a report of a 1-year-old boy not breathing. Deputies rendered aid to the child until he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner later determined his cause of death was combined drug toxicity, including heroin and fentanyl.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner says, “A potent fall storm brings a mix of rain, thunder and wintry weather to the Upper Midwest through Friday. There’s no question this system has plenty of moisture and cold air to work with. But the eventual precise storm track on this one will make a big difference in who gets a couple of inches of critical rainfall and who gets less than one-half inch. … Tuesday’s European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model lays the precipitation conundrum out well. See how it’s projecting over 2 inches of precipitation in the northern Twin Cities, with just two-tenths of an inch in the south metro.”

At The Daily Beast Zachary Petrizzio says, “MyPillow CEO turned election denier Mike Lindell planned on holding a ‘real-time crime’ live-streamed show on Tuesday night, but his election night activities were derailed by a series of technical issues. Throughout the evening, his Frank Speech website crashed, displaying a ‘1020 Access Denied’ error, which an industry site says is ‘caused when a firewall rule has been violated on a site protected by Cloudflare.’ … ‘I didn’t expect — I thought we were immune to sabotage, but I guess not...the app is not working!’ Elsewhere, the pillow executive struggled to get audio passed into his ear from other amateur voting fraud sleuths and D-List right-wing talkers—including Roger Stone — that had gathered in another one of their studios.”

