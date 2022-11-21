Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jessica Lussenhop and Haru Coryne of ProPublica and Joey Peters of Sahan Journal write that contracts for deed — the method by which many Somali families buy homes because of faith tenets against paying or profiting from interest — have become a trap for some.

MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports demand is way up at food shelves. “Even though a lot of people have seen an increase in salary over the last year, that’s been eaten up by inflation,” said Major Scott Shelbourn of the Salvation Army. “So when we look at the 40-year high in inflation, they may be making more money than they ever have, but because costs went up so high, it’s just been absorbed. And so they’re really not getting ahead at all.” Shelbourn said demand is up 15% to 20% compared to before the pandemic, Gunderson reports.

KARE 11 staff report health care systems are sounding the alarm about RSV ahead of the holidays.

The Star Tribune’s Kristen Leigh Painter writes that Cargill has a new CEO. Brian Sikes will take over from Dave MacLennan on Jan. 1.

On MPR, Sarah Thamer has a piece on Hastings remembering Brown’s Chapel AME Church, a church where Black community members worshipped that was burnt to the ground by arsonists more than a century ago.

Bring Me the News staff report an 11-year-old was fatally shot in Wisconsin after a gun discharged in the backseat of a vehicle on a hunting excursion. Related: In 2019, MinnPost looked at Minnesota hunting accident data.