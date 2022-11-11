Hennepin County sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt’s plans for the office

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s David Chanen looks at Hennepin County Sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt’s plan for the office.

The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges has an analysis of how conservative school board candidates did in Tuesday’s election.

At MPR, Bill Enderson says to expect a cold weekend ahead.

In a piece published in Sahan Journal, Nancy Marie Spears talks to members of Indigenous communities defending the Indian Child Welfare Act outside the U.S. Supreme Court. The court heard arguments in a Minnesota-related case over the law this week.

Attention Swifties: The Strib’s Chris Riemenschneider reports Taylor Swift is adding a second Minneapolis show to her 2023 tour.

The Strib’s Nicole Norfleet reports Taco John’s is opening a test kitchen in St. Louis Park.