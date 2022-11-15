Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A Minnesota Reformer story by Michelle Griffith says, “Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen lost to Gov. Tim Walz by nearly 200,000 votes on Election Day, and over the weekend he confessed he mistakenly downplayed the importance of abortion among Minnesotans. Jensen waffled on the issue during the campaign, initially saying in an interview that he wanted to ban abortion in Minnesota with no exceptions. Later, he emphatically asserted that “abortion was not on the ballot.” In a Facebook live video on Saturday, Jensen admitted that his campaign strategy of hammering increasing crime rates, rising inflation and failing education in Minnesota was in vain. ‘This election cycle was not about inflation and crime and education, not at the end of the day,’ Jensen said. ‘This election was, for many, about … an intrusion into a person’s autonomy.’”

For KELO-TV in Sioux Falls Rae Yost writes, “A jury trial is set for this week for a Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor charged with seven criminal sexual conduct charges that stem from inappropriate pelvic and breast exams on adult patients. Dr. Mark W. Eakes, 58, was a doctor at Granite Falls Health, which became part of the Avera Health system on Jan. 1, 2020. It became a subsidiary of Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center. … The charges allege that Eakes used his medical practice to sexually abuse four patients in incidents over a roughly five-year period.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “The state of Minnesota is set to receive more than $8 million in the largest-ever multistate privacy settlement, according to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. Monday, dozens of state attorneys general announced a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location-tracking charges. Under the terms of the settlement, 40 states will split the money, with Minnesota getting $8,251,975.29. ‘Big Tech companies need to be clear with us about when they’re collecting our location data and what they’re using for. They shouldn’t be able to collect it when we’ve told them not to,’ Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.”

Adam Uren of BringMeTheNews reports, “The sudden spike in flu hospitalizations seen in Minnesota at the end of last month has worsened. The latest statistics from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that in the week ending Nov. 5, 108 people in Minnesota were hospitalized with the flu, up from 44 the week before. A chart showing hospitalizations reveals that the severe flu season has started earlier in 2022 (yellow line) than in previous years, where hospitalizations haven’t started to escalate till late November/early December.”

Stribber Jim Buchta writes, “Apartment leasing in the Twin Cities is soaring at a time when rising mortgage rates — and home prices — are putting homeownership out of reach for a growing number of households. During the first nine months of the year renters occupied an additional 6,600-plus rentals across the metro area, according to a third-quarter report from Marquette Advisors. That was a 12% increase over 2021 and nearly double the 2017 to 2019 pre-pandemic average.”

At ESPN Bill Barnwell writes, “What, you thought my Monday column was going to be about the Saints-Steelers game? After Sunday’s 33-30 victory by the Vikings in Buffalo, it was impossible to consider talking about anything else. With close competition from the first Falcons-Panthers game in late October, Vikings-Bills has to be considered the best game of the 2022 NFL season. … It was! Great endings are in the eye of the beholder, of course, but that final minute was particularly unlikely and spectacular, according to ESPN’s win expectancy model.”

Says a KMSP-TV story, “The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 322 crashes (25 with injuries but none fatal) between 6-11 a.m. on Monday, as well as 67 vehicle spin-outs/vehicles going off the road and three jackknifed semi-trucks.”

In the Strib, Paul Walsh says, “The 19-year-old man fatally shot over the weekend in Minneapolis was identified Monday by his mother as her son whose arrival from Ethiopia as a toddler marked a breakthrough in international adoption. Connor Yoseph Green of Minneapolis was the man who was shot Saturday morning while in his car in the 4700 block of N. Lyndale Avenue, Diane Rupert said. Green was dropping off a friend at his home late in the morning when the gunfire erupted, Rupert said. A car he had just bought crashed seconds after the shooting, and the friend provided CPR until emergency responders arrived, she said.”