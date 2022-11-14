Killer of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf could be released

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Says Stribber Randy Furst, “Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police. Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 30 years in prison along with three other young men who belonged to the Vice Lords street gang. The execution-style killing was one of the most shocking murders in city history.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “Saint Paul Regional Water Services has issued a boil water advisory after an issue at the Ferndale tank in Maplewood Sunday afternoon, according to a news release. It is unlikely that contamination has reached the distribution system, but those in the affected areas are asked to boil water or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, etc. for 24 hours until the advisory is lifted, the news release said.”

For the PiPress, Dave Orrick says, “Here’s what to expect for the next two years, and some things to watch for: … there already appears to be a sense of inevitability for certain issues. For example, outgoing Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, said Wednesday that she was certain her caucus is fully unified behind supporting abortion rights. … Legalizing recreational marijuana use is another prospect with a bright future.”

This from Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews, “A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North, where the victim was in his vehicle when a second vehicle pulled up, with someone firing multiple shots at the victim before fleeing. … It marks the 74th homicide in the city so far in 2022. This is down from 93 at the same time in 2021.”

For MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says, “Every fall, sandhill cranes making their way south from Canada to their wintering ground in the southern U.S. and Mexico gather at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, about 50 miles northwest of the Twin Cities. It’s the perfect layover stop for the long-necked, leggy birds: vast marshy wetlands and fields full of leftovers from the fall harvest. On a typical early November day, the refuge sees about 14,000 sandhill cranes. But during a weekly survey last Tuesday, refuge staff and volunteers counted a record number of cranes in a single day — more than 29,000.”

A New York Times story by Linda Qiu says, “Joel Gindo thought he could finally own and operate the farm of his dreams when a neighbor put up 160 acres of cropland for sale in Brookings County, S.D., two years ago. Five thousand or six thousand dollars an acre should do the trick, Mr. Gindo estimated. But at auction, Mr. Gindo watched helplessly as the price continued to climb until it hit $11,000 an acre, double what he had budgeted for. … What is happening in South Dakota is playing out in farming communities across the nation as the value of farmland soars, hitting record highs this year and often pricing out small or beginning farmers. In the state, farmland values surged by 18.7 percent from 2021 to 2022, one of the highest increases in the country, according to the most recent figures from the Agriculture Department. .”

This also at BringMeTheNews. Says Joe Nelson, “Numerous rounds of light snow are expected in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota this week as low-pressure system sits and spins over the region. According to the National Weather Service, the ‘persistent’ system will deliver snow beginning Monday morning and last until Tuesday night. It’ll be snowing most of that time, but it shouldn’t add up to more than an inch or two. After a break Wednesday, a Canadian cool front will sag south and deliver another round of snow on Thursday.”

For the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Karl Ebert reports, “A Wisconsin industrial cleaning company is accused of illegally using child workers, including one who was 13, to clean meat processing plants in Minnesota and Nebraska. According to a civil complaint filed by the U.S. Labor Department in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. employed more than 30 children, ages 13 to 17, as cleaners in JBS USA meat packing plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, and Worthington, Minnesota, and at Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Minnesota.”

Says an ESPN story, “Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning so far. … [Justin] Jefferson had a monster game. He had a 22-yard touchdown catch on the Vikings’ first possession. But the most amazing of his many highlights was a 32-yard grab on fourth-and-18 on Minnesota’s final drive of regulation. Jefferson reached back to get one hand on the ball and rip it out of the grasp of Bills defender Cam Lewis. ‘It felt like it was unreal. Like a movie,’ Jefferson said. ‘The big games, the big moments, when people are looking for you to make a play, that’s what I like the most.’”

