Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR, Amy Felegy and MPR News Staff report that a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for intentionally driving his car into a woman protesting after the police shooting death of Winston Smith in Uptown in 2021. The woman later died.

Thrifty Traveler’s Kyle Potter has Turkey Day air travel trips f0r the Minnesotans who are flying this holiday weekend — including how to avoid snags, monitor delays and more.

Bring Me the News staff report that a man shot in a police-involved shooting in Red Wing Tuesday is expected to live, but there isn’t video of the incident on squad or body-worn cameras.

Over at the Strib, Joy Summers and Sharyn Jackson have a list of 40 restaurants that make the Twin Cities feel like home.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann reports south Minneapolitans are not happy about construction vehicles parked in the bike lane on Blaisdell Avenue. “In October, people started calling the City about a construction truck parked in the protected Blaisdell bike lane. An obstruction permit and a lack of signage continues to frustrate bicyclists,” Hoffmann writes.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports video of a semi-trailer crash on I-35W in Minneapolis Tuesday showed scattered freight over several lanes of highway.

MPR’s Sarah Thamer has the story of an entrepreneur who took the opportunity of St. Paul skyways being quiet to turn her online clothing business into a brick-and-mortar store. “Rammy Mohamed immigrated here from Oromia — a region in east Africa — in 1999. The Muslim American, University of Minnesota graduate quit her full-time job three years ago and began designing clothes in her basement. So when she had the opportunity to sell her clothes in a store, she didn’t think twice. Ramadhan Designs transformed from a URL into a real-life boutique. At the store, customers can buy everything from hand-made sweaters to fancy gowns,” Thamer reports.