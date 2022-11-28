Map restores Ojibwe names to Minnesota lakes, rivers and cities up north

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR News, Dan Kraker reports, “The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning ‘Lake with crossing waters’ — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of many more places have been lost to history. Now, a partnership between the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, the nonprofit Ely Folk School, and several volunteer artists is seeking to change that. This week they’re unveiling a map that features more than 100 Ojibwe place names from across the Band’s territory, including names uncovered in diaries stored in the Smithsonian dating back to the 1800s.”

Says Stribber Randy Furst, “Faced with ongoing criticism over Minneapolis’ longtime police civilian review process, the City Council is poised to vote next week on a plan to replace it with a new Community Commission on Police Oversight. But a number of past leaders of the city’s civilian review process, as well as some local activists, say the proposed changes fail to tackle some of the current system’s most serious shortcomings involving police misconduct. … Critics complain the new commission doesn’t upend the panel structure, in which two sworn police personnel and two civilians weigh complaints, and say that only civilians should sit on such panels. City leaders acknowledge the criticisms, but insist the proposed commission would be an improvement on what they have now.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “A line out the door and a scramble to get your hands on collector sneakers is the standard traffic inside Studiiyo23 off Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill. ‘Anything that has value, people are going to want to covet,’ said Moh Habib, the owner of Studiiyo23, which focuses on selling luxury sneakers and other apparel. Habib succeeds because there is so much hype over sneakers right now, but it comes with setbacks owning a store like this. ‘We actually got hit five times in the span of seven months,’ said Habib, who had to remodel his store and add tighter security after all the break-ins, ‘We reinforced the glass and the doors.’ All the break-ins prove just how desirable his merchandise is right now.”

For the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo reports, “There’s a link between historically-low water levels on the Mississippi River and food prices at your dinner table, but don’t go canceling holiday meals just yet. The huge barge back-ups that only recently began to abate is among several factors likely to raise food costs, according to supply chain experts. Shoppers probably won’t feel the worst impacts for months. … under normal conditions, it might take a barge loaded with agricultural product 14 days to make the round-trip between Cairo, Ill., and New Orleans, a route strangled by pinch points throughout October and early November. Even now, that trip time has doubled.”

For cbssports.com Mike Axisa says, “Count the Twins among the teams with interest in free agent southpaw Carlos Rodón, according to The Athletic. At this point just about every team in the league has checked in on Rodón, though some are more likely to sign him than others for a variety of reasons (payroll, competitive window, etc.). Our R.J. Anderson ranked Rodón the eighth best free agent this winter.”

This from Ron Trenda at MPR News, “A low pressure system is expected to spread a swath of snow from southwestern and south-central Minnesota into central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area and portions of northeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday and Tuesday night. … Snow can vary quite a bit over relatively short distances with this type of storm track. The odds of 6 inches or more of snow favor northwestern Wisconsin and a portion of east-central Minnesota.”

At KSTP-TV, Richard Reeve says, “For two decades, the lot has sat vacant, except for some overgrown grass, graffiti, and concrete parking barriers. But now — perhaps a new beginning for the site, at 1570 White Bear Avenue in St. Paul. … The St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority is looking for someone to buy the two-acre lot, now valued at $1.3-million — and to build residential housing and/or a commercial space on it.”

At yahoo! entertainment Natalie Oganesyan says, “After Mike Lindell — the MyPillow CEO and MAGA loyalist — floated the idea of challenging Ronna McDaniel as head of the Republican National Committee, he doubled down on the matter in a discussion with fellow conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice, prompting social media users to mock Lindell, the RNC and pro-Trump individuals at large. … ‘I don’t trust this !diot to ‘fix’ a cup of coffee,’ one user wrote, mocking Lindell’s ability to run an organization. Washington Post columnist Philip Bump tweeted, ‘Every Republican consultant in America should be rooting for Mike Lindell to be RNC chair, given his demonstrated willingness to throw millions of dollars at anything regardless of rationality.’”