Metro transit cutting more routes amid driver shortage

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV’ Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports Metro Transit is so low on drivers, it’s cutting more routes as it tries to recruit.

KSTP’s Krystal Frasier reports five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman overnight in Brooklyn Park.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the state as we look out on a late-week snowstorm.

Ope, just going to hold up the whole Powerball there: WCCO TV staff report that Minnesota’s lottery verification system slowed the announcement of the winner of a $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. The winner bought a ticket in California, Powerball announced Tuesday.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports the city council in Rush City voted to rescind a violation letter sent to the owners of a salon with a diversity mural on its building’s side. Previously, a zoning violation sent in October ordered the mural to be removed.

The Strib’s James Walsh has a profile of St. Paul’s eggroll queen.

Racket’s Em Cassel talked to former Minnesota Viking Chris Kluwe on being banned from Twitter after Elon Musk took the platform over.

Over at Southwest Voices, Josh Biber has the history of Minneapolis’ Cedar Lake.

Today on MinnPost:

