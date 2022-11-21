Minneapolis to seek approval for speed cameras to help prevent fatal crashes

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Says Stribber Tim Harlow, “Minneapolis officials once again will ask the Legislature to grant a request to use cameras to catch speeders and enforce other traffic laws. Two bills that would allow the city to establish a speed safety pilot program were introduced during the 2021 session but failed to gain approval. The city identified the camera pilot in a draft of its Vision Zero Action Plan as one of 17 strategies and 70 actions to take over three years to reach its goal of ending traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2027. Last year, 23 people died in crashes on Minneapolis streets, the deadliest since 2007. And speeding was a factor in two-thirds of the fatal crashes, which included 11 pedestrians, according to a report presented to the city’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee earlier this month.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “Law enforcement in Minneapolis seized thousands of fentanyl pills and several illegal firearms during the execution of a search warrant on Friday night. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said the Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF), Minneapolis SWAT and other law enforcement members executed the search warrant in the area of Broadway and Emerson Avenues in north Minneapolis. During the search, detectives recovered around 10,000 fentanyl pills and eight illegally owned firearms, the press release states.”

This from the AP, “A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000. The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, which bills itself as ‘the World’s Most Beautiful Bookshop,’ plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement Friday. Dylan, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as Bob Zimmerman.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “Stella’s Fish Café will close permanently on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to an announcement on the establishment’s Facebook page. The restaurant first opened in 2005 and hosted live music, a rooftop patio and a nightclub. Management thanked staff and the public for supporting ‘a dream that surpassed all expectations.’”

Article continues after advertisement

An MPR News story by Dan Gunderson says, “The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to add to the prohibited list range from snakehead fish to jumping worms to mitten crabs. The agency is currently taking public comment on the proposal. Adding an invasive species to the prohibited list allows the agency to impose criminal or civil penalties on anyone who violates the prohibition.”

Mr. Gunderson also reports, “The Ecdysis Foundation led by Jonathan Lundgren launched the 1,000 farms initiative earlier this year with the goal of a long term intensive study of farming practices on farms across the country. The idea is to analyze the benefits of a shift to regenerative agriculture practices. The South Dakota-based non-profit hoped to sign up 350 farms the first year, but the interest outpaced expectations. ‘We’ve had farmers actually register to be a part of this study from all over the world. Africa, all over Europe, Australia, South and Central America. We ended up having more than 1000 farms register to be a part of the study,’ said Lundgren. The project is still focused on farms in 10 eco-regions of the United States.”

Jennifer Bjorhus of the Strib says, “Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota’s House, Senate and governor’s office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the ‘once-in-a-generation’ spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.”

At CBS Sports Cody Benjamin writes, “The Vikings entered Week 11 with a chance to unseat the Eagles as the current No. 1 seed in the NFC. Instead, they were utterly battered by Philadelphia’s NFC East rival. Hosting the Cowboys as home underdogs, Minnesota proved incapable of even making Sunday’s showdown a competition — so much so that CBS booted them in exchange for another broadcast with an entire quarter to play.”

Article continues after advertisement