Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KMSP’s Nathan O’Neal reports hundreds of former Minneapolis police officers have claimed PTSD in order to seek disability benefits in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The average payout is $167,000 per officer.

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck and Jeremy Olson report that the Sanford and Fairview health systems are once again in merger talks, a decade after a failed merger deal.

KARE 11 staff report police found a juvenile dead in a car in Plymouth.

WCCO TV staff report a 56-year-old woman is dead after her car lost control on an I-35 ramp in Minneapolis on Monday.

The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports the housing market is slowing and buyers even now have a small edge.

At Racket, Josh Biber brings you the story of the erstwhile Manomin County, “the short-lived, 16-square-mile county that once wedged itself into the metro.”