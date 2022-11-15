KMSP’s Nathan O’Neal reports hundreds of former Minneapolis police officers have claimed PTSD in order to seek disability benefits in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The average payout is $167,000 per officer.
The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck and Jeremy Olson report that the Sanford and Fairview health systems are once again in merger talks, a decade after a failed merger deal.
KARE 11 staff report police found a juvenile dead in a car in Plymouth.
WCCO TV staff report a 56-year-old woman is dead after her car lost control on an I-35 ramp in Minneapolis on Monday.
The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports the housing market is slowing and buyers even now have a small edge.
At Racket, Josh Biber brings you the story of the erstwhile Manomin County, “the short-lived, 16-square-mile county that once wedged itself into the metro.”