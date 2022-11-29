My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to run for RNC chair

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Morgan Reddekopp at KSTP-TV has confirmed that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is running for chair of the Republican National Committee.

Emily Beal at the Brainerd Dispatch has a story on Lynn and Jason Kotrba, Moorhead farmers whose sheep are being used in research to find a cure for Huntington’s Disease. The white-faced polypay breed is known for producing extra sugar molecules, which can help those who are diagnosed with Huntington’s and other neurological diseases.

CNN’s Meera Senthilingam’s piece on toxic chemicals in make-up begins with the story of a Minnesota woman who lost part of her vision and inadvertently put her entire household at risk of mercury poisoning, most likely from using beauty creams containing high levels of the toxic chemical.

Michelle Wiley at MPR News looks into a possible link between a six-month-old girl’s case of RSV and her father’s Guillain-Barré syndrome diagnosis.

Maury Glover at FOX9 tells the story of Nigerian immigrant Henry Tribes, who runs Tribes Barber Studios in Spring Lake Park, and his initiative, “Clippers Without Borders,” which collects new and used clippers to donate to barbers in West Africa.

The Associated Press and KARE-11 are reporting the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for Jeronimo Yanez, the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016.

Jonah Kaplan at WCCO-TV reports that 200 anglers had to be rescued after large ice chunk broke free on Upper Red Lake on Monday and stranded them about 30 yards into open water.

Chris Hine at the Star Tribune is reporting Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will be on the sideline for 4-6 weeks following a right calf injury in a loss at Washington on Monday night.

Bring Me the News is reporting MyTalk 107.1 radio host Colleen Lindstrom has announced plans to depart her role on “The Colleen and Bradley Show” next month after 10 years.