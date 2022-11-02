Nearly a quarter of Republican Legislative candidates questioned the 2020 election

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Dana Ferguson reports that nearly a quarter of Republican candidates for the Minnesota Legislature question the 2020 election.

MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman looks at how national politics have affected Minnesota school board races.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports that Rush City is requiring a salon to take down a mural that celebrates diversity.

Also from Bring Me the News, Adam Uren reports HyVee will close its locations on Thanksgiving for the first time.

The Strib’s Anthony Lonetree looks at how St. Paul schools are dealing with safety in their third year without cops in schools.

The Duluth News Tribune’s Jay Gabler has a retrospective on Gov. Rudy Perpich, the first and only governor from Minnesota’s Iron Range, elected 40 years ago.