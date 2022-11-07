New Minneapolis police chief sworn in

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE 11’s Era Atre reports that Brian O’Hara, Minneapolis’ new police chief, was sworn in Monday.

WCCO TV staff report that Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is becoming a free agent after opting out of his Twins contract.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Mike Reilly writes that St. Paul’s Khyber Pass, an Afghan restaurant that’s been in business for close to 37 years and has hosted many live music shows, has closed.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports its looking like rain this week across Minnesota, with details on the forecast.

The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports Rosemount high schoolers went home after a sewage backup at school.

The Strib’s Kavita Kumar reports that Minneapolis tech company Code42 is laying off 15% of staff.

The PiPress’ Mary Divine reports a company will break ground on new luxury apartments in Stillwater in the spring.

Today on MinnPost