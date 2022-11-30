New qualifying conditions added to medical cannabis program

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bill Strande at KARE-11 has a piece on Wednesday’s announcement by the Minnesota Department of Health that irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be added to the list of qualifying medical conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program.

Tim Sullivan at the Associated Press interviews western Wisconsinites worried their freedoms are under attack by a tyrannical government.

Kelly Smith at the Star Tribune is reporting Minnesota’s nearly 400 food shelves are on pace to record 5.1 million visits in 2022, according to preliminary data — the highest number in the state’s history and far surpassing the record 3.8 million visits in 2020 when the pandemic first hit, spurring furloughs and layoffs.

Josh Skluzacek at KSTP is reporting lion cubs from war-torn Ukraine have officially arrived at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone after spending a few weeks at Poland’s Poznan Zoo.

Jeff Wald at FOX9 reports U of M seniors Mo Ibrahim and John Michael Schmitz have been selected First Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

Jay Boller and Em Cassel at Racket list seven Minnesota-made podcasts you should be listening to.