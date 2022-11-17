New St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry confirmed

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Pioneer Press’s Mara Gottfried talks to new St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry about who he is and his plans for the office as he takes the helm of SPPD.

KMSP’s Cody Matz reports that as the mercury drops, November’s temperature swing is likely to be the largest in more than four decades.

The Strib’s Jeremy Olson writes that hospitals are starting to strain under the load of flu season plus COVID-19.

MPR’s Michelle Wiley writes that nurses are planning to vote on authorizing a second strike on Nov. 30.

MPR’s Tom Scheck reports that as the popularity of THC edibles surges in Minnesota, safety rules are loose. “We have essentially created an adult use market, with no licensing, less stringent testing and high public risk due to lack of compliance & enforcement capacity,” Chris Tholkes, director of medical cannabis at the Minnesota Department of Health, wrote in an internal email on June 15, Scheck reports.

Sahan Journal’s s Becky Dernbach writes about the DFL’s education priorities for the coming legislative session.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports Target is blaming some of its profit losses on “organized crime.”