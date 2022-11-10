Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Trey Mewes reports Olmsted County is starting to inspect massage parlors in an attempt to address human trafficking.

Fox 9’s Mary McGuire reports that the new Asia Mall in Eden Prairie is preparing for a soft opening from Nov. 10 through Nov. 19, and will officially open its doors Nov. 20. “Built inside what used to be a Gander Mountain, Asia Mall will be a first of its kind in the metro, housing several restaurants, a large Asian grocery store and food stands.”

KARE-11’s Deevon Rahming’s reports that Jesse Ross, a North Minneapolis native, is planning on purchasing a facility in Minneapolis to lease out 15 to 20 business spaces to women and BIPOC-owned businesses.

At Sahan Journal, Emily Bright writes about “Finding Her Beat,” a documentary playing at the Sound Unseen film festival that was filmed in Japan and Minnesota about women and nonbinary people who participate in Taiko drumming, a Japanese tradition that was historically limited to men.

Article continues after advertisement

MPR’s Tim Nelson writes that the Split Rock Lighthouse will illuminate its beacon and toll 29 times to remember the lives lost on the 47th anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

WCCO’s staff reports there were pigs running loose today after a semi truck carrying livestock rolled over on Interstate 94. One pig even traveled as far as Grand Avenue in St. Paul. The pigs have since been reunited with their owner.

Emma Walytka from the Minnesota Daily reports that the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health created a new internship program that plans to “establish student internships, case-study competitions and organize a seminar series in order to prepare for the next pandemic.