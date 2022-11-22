Robbinsdale schools address recent gun incidents

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP’s Morgan Reddekopp reports that amid parent frustrations, Robbinsdale Area School leaders addressed recent gun incidents. “Three different times last week, parents were notified by the district that there were incidents involving a gun, or a potential gun, at two of their middle schools. Each time, the district did not notify law enforcement right away — something multiple police departments have concerns with,” Reddekopp reports.

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports U of M Morris students met with a group of university regents in a visit a month after Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether the campus had become “too diverse.”

The Associated Press’ Anne D’Innocenzio reports Best Buy’s sales outlook has improved after profit and sales were down in the third quarter.

WCCO staff report a 17-year-old was shot before crashing a vehicle into a Woodbury garage Monday.

WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs reports that the Grand Portage Band has acquired a segment of beach near Grand Marais from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Bring Me the News staff reports the Burnsville City Council is slated to vote today on plans for a board game cafe.

MPR’s Dan Kraker covers efforts to bring back the majestic white pine.

At the Star Tribune, Katelyn Vue writes that donors have stepped up to replace winter coats burned in a fire at the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Worship and Service Center this month. “‘Doing this kind of thing is a great feeling, and I wish we could do more,’ said Rizwan Mulla, interfaith leader of Anjuman-e-Asghari mosque, which donated more than 100 coats.”