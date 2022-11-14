Some snow on the docket each day through Thursday

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO staff has a weather update, and it sounds like some snowfall is on the docket for most of Minnesota every day through Thursday morning. Also, per Bring Me the News, there have been around 400 crashes and spinouts in Minnesota.

At WTIP, Joe Friedrichs reports the U.S. Forest Service is expecting to have a decision on a proposed expansion of Lutsen Mountains in early 2023.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow has updates on a Ramsey County plan to overhaul St. Paul’s Rice Street between Wheelock Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

KARE 11’s Heidi Wigdahl reports that in addition to snowfall, Minnesota’s ski hills are making snow.

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports that the Canadian Pacific merger could result in a Midtown Greenway rail spur connection to St. Paul.

For Sahan Journal, Mike Mosedale reports on Bro Bros Closet, a Minneapolis store that sells handpicked clothing and other goods.