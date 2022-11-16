Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

CNN Business reports Target’s profits are not looking so hot. They dropped 52% in the third quarter. “On Wednesday, Minnesota-based Target blamed inflation and a deteriorating economic outlook for its miserable quarter – and also lowered its outlook for the rest of the year.”

The Pioneer Press’s Josh Verges reports a new three-year contract for St. Paul Superintendent Joe Gothard has his compensation jumping by 17%. It was unanimously approved by the school board.

Bring Me The News’ Joe Nelson has another update on snow totals across the state.

Also from Bring Me the News, staff report a controversial shooting range venue that’s accused of using Nazi symbols has announced it plans to open a location in the Twin Cities.

Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard has a piece on Marshall Johnson, the National Audubon Society’s chief conservation officer, who Hazzard writes is “a Black millennial in a field often perceived as white and old.” Johnson issued a warning at a recent talk: The common loon could disappear from Minnesota in many residents’ lifetimes if the planet keeps warming at a fast rate.

MPR’s Peter Cox has a story on the dire situation some Minnesota child care providers are in. “(Provider) Flick said she’s in a tough position. She can’t raise prices because parents aren’t going to be able to pay more, but in order to attract and hold onto staff she needs to increase wages. She can’t afford to pay benefits, which puts her at a further disadvantage against fast food companies in her part of northwestern Minnesota.”

The Associated Press reports that “hygge,” the Danish concept of cozying up when it’s cold and dark, is among about 500 new words and variations being added to the Scrabble dictionary. What’s more “hygge” than Scrabble? Bonus: Read more about “hygge” and how you can use it to survive winter in this Jim Walsh piece from the archive.