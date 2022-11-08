U of M sues UCare saying plan to add board seats would lessen U’s influence

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribber Christopher Snowbeck says, “The University of Minnesota is suing UCare, claiming the nonprofit health insurer’s proposal to expand its board of directors would lessen the U’s historic influence at the health plan. In a Nov. 1 lawsuit, the U says adding board seats to the Minneapolis-based health plan would cause the university-appointed board members to lose the majority. The U-appointed directors might then be left out of key decisions, the university argues, such as charter changes that could terminate the U’s right to receive UCare’s net assets in the event of a dissolution.”

Tom Lyden at FOX 9 writes, “Panic over downtown crime. Demolition of homeless encampments. Civic leaders worried about businesses fleeing the city. Welcome to the City of Minneapolis in 2022. But it also feels a lot like 1958. Sixty years ago, Minneapolis found itself in an existential crisis over the homeless problem of that time, as businesses and residents were leaving for the nascent suburbs. The city’s solution: Tearing down the old Gateway District, obliterating 40 percent of downtown, and replacing much of it with surface parking lots that remained for decades. For some historians, the parallels to today are striking.”

For Axios Twin Cities, Nick Halter writes, “We love to laugh! The final four flicks in our Minnesota-made movie bracket are at least partially comedies. The contenders: ‘Fargo’, ‘Airport’, ‘Grumpy Old Men’ and ‘Mighty Ducks.’ Of note: ‘Airport’ scored a major upset over ‘A Simple Plan.’ Nick is wondering if some of you have mistaken ‘Airport’ — a 1970 movie starring Burt Lancaster filmed at MSP Airport— with the 1980s comedy ‘Airplane!’ starring Leslie Nielsen and filmed in L.A. Vote here in round 3.”

Article continues after advertisement

At mlbtraderumors.com Anthony Franco says, “The Twins announced this afternoon they’ve declined their respective options on Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Miguel Sanó. Minnesota also confirmed the previously-reported decision to exercise their option to retain starter Sonny Gray. None of those come as a surprise, as they were each easy calls for the Minnesota front office. … Sanó, meanwhile, hits free agency for the first time in his career.”

A Daily Beast story by Tom Lawrence says, “A small-town cook who said he was forced into a photo with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem went from flipping pancakes and burgers to flipping the bird in the picture. It made Stefen Monteau an internet sensation in South Dakota for a few days — and also cost him his job at Main Street Cafe & Market in Chamberlain, S.D. Monteau said he was fired in part because Noem’s campaign team complained about the photo. Noem, a Republican with admitted national ambitions, is seeking a second term as governor after four terms in Congress.”

For Talking Points Memo Emine Yucel writes, state “Rep. Janel Brandtjen — the Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee — along with a veterans group and two others have filed a lawsuit to temporarily halt counting military ballots in Wisconsin until their authenticity can be verified. Rep. Brandtjen — who has been a promoter of the Big Lie — said she decided to file the lawsuit after receiving three military ballots that she didn’t request. The ballots were sent to her home and were addressed to ‘Holly’ with three different last names. The lawsuit comes days after Kimberly Zapata, a Wisconsin election official, was charged with voter fraud trying to prove it was possible to engage in voter fraud due to weaknesses in the state’s voting system. The three ballots Brandtjen received were part of Zapata’s stunt.”

At MPR News Sven Sundgaard says, “We’re in for a needed soaking, finally. Showers will start to develop Tuesday afternoon in western Minnesota and spread east by Tuesday evening overnight into Wednesday. We’ll have periods of rain with some thunder through Thursday. Colder air will transition the rain to snow in northwestern Minnesota Thursday. By Friday, most of the state will also see all snow.”

At KSTP-TV Joe Mazan reports, “Ever want to get away from it all? Live off the land, drink rainwater, and read by candlelight? A new report by the lawn care company LawnStarter ranked Minnesota as the 4th best state to live off the grid. The company compared the 50 states based on 23 key factors, such as the cost of farmland, legality of self-generated utilities, and availability of renewable energy. They also considered indicators like climate, phone connectivity, and access to rural hospitals.”

Article continues after advertisement