3M says it will stop making and using ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Mike Hughlett, Brooks Johnson and Chloe Johnson report that 3M has announced it will end its manufacture and use of so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. “Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, used for their nonstick and water-resistant properties, are a key part of many products but do not break down in the environment, which has led to numerous contamination issues.”

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow writes it is going to be a messy holiday travel situation. “Holiday travelers — whether driving, flying or riding buses or trains to Christmas gatherings — may want to leave now rather than waiting until later in the week, when forecasters are predicting life-threatening conditions associated with an arctic blast that will blow into Minnesota and affect most of the Upper Midwest.” Yikes.

…on that note, Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that airlines travelers are getting vouchers as airlines look ahead toward this blizzard. “The biggest carrier from MSP, Delta, has not yet officially extended its travel waivers to Minnesota, currently only announcing travel advisories for weather in Montana and Idaho. But given the severity of the weather facing Minnesota this will likely change, and those traveling with Delta should contact the airline to assess their options.”

Eater Twin Cities’ Justine Jones has a review of Marigold, a new nonalcoholic bottle shop in Minneapolis.

Southwest Voices’ Josh Martin has a look at issues the Minneapolis City Council was most divided on: “A data analysis of councilmember vote records in 2022 show that there are voting blocks despite most City Council votes being unanimous.”

MPR’s Alex V. Cipolle takes a look at what the Hulu holiday rom-com “Merry Kiss Cam,” which is set in Duluth, gets wrong about the Zenith City of the Unsalted Sea. One I would add: There’s a scene where some of the characters meet up for bloody marys. There are no snits (the little beer chaser you get in the Upper Midwest) in sight.

The Star Tribune’s Joy Summers writes that chef Yia Vang is opening Slurp Pop Up Noodle Shop in the former Mucci’s space on Lake Street.