Bill for renovation of Minnesota State Office Building hits $500 million

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A KSTP-TV story by Tom Hauser says, “A preliminary plan to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building mushroomed Wednesday into a renovation and major expansion with an estimated cost of about $500 million. The plan was approved on a voice vote of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee, which has ultimate authority over the project. No individual votes were recorded, but it appears all Democrats voted in favor and Republicans against.”

At Fox News Lawrence Richard reports, “Free agent Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets, a week after the 28-year-old and the San Francisco Giants reportedly agreed to a massive 13-year, $350 million contract, according to a report. Jon Heyman, a baseball columnist for the New York Post, reported the confusing switch early Wednesday morning, the day after a medical issue was detected in Correa’s physical.”

A story by Melissa Repko at CNBC.om says, “The holiday shopping period has become higher stakes for Target, after it put up disappointing earnings results for three quarters and cut its forecast for the current one. Excess inventory has dragged down the company’s profits, as sales have slowed.”

For the Des Moines Register Jared Strong reports, “A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. The 2-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried up this September amid drought conditions and increased pumping by Osceola County and the Osceola County Rural Water System, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.”

An AP story by Kortney Lockey says, “A federal judge denied bail Tuesday for a Minnesota man authorities say was amassing an arsenal of guns to use against police before his arrest, and had idolized the person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado last month. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright ruled that no restrictions were sufficient to ensure that River William Smith, 20, would not pose a danger to public safety as he awaits trial on weapons charges. Smith did not speak or enter a plea during his detention hearing.”

A Strib story by Christopher Vondracek says, “The case in Karlstad, Minn., was nearly picture-perfect as far as grain elevator closures go. When the local elevator defaulted on payments in 2019, the decades-old facility still held enough grain to be sold off and largely cover the losses of two dozen or so farmers in and around Kittson County who were waiting for a check. … State agriculture officials needed to go to court to get the payments. But the case illustrated the risky free-for-all that can ensue when a grain elevator — once the staple of small towns across Minnesota — collapses financially.”



For thecentersquare.com Mary Stroka writes, “Minnesota will award $27 million in state funding and $42.6 million in federal funding to broadband expansion projects across the state. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Monday launched a request for proposals for the funding. The funding supports the state’s goal that all homes and businesses have access `to broadband with download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 20 megabits per second by 2026, the news release said.”

At The Daily Beast Michael Daly says, “In dismissing a complaint against South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, a state ethics panel managed to find a loophole in a law that appeared to have none. As approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide ballot in 2006, the law in question states ‘any aircraft owned or leased by the state may be used only in the conduct of state business’. ‘No exceptions’, the ballot added, noting that a violation was a Class 2 misdemeanor. Noem was alleged to have repeatedly broken the law in 2019 when she used a state plane to fly to political events such as a NRA convention, a gathering of the right wing group Turning Point USA and a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition.”