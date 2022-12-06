Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from Stribber Matt McKinney, “The city of Bloomington may boost by $40 million a spending plan to draw development near the Mall of America as delays continue with a proposed water park, said assistant Bloomington Port Authority administrator Jason Schmidt. The money could support separate projects, such as a sports complex or an event or entertainment facility, though none are currently proposed and would first have to pass city approvals, he said. … The City Council and Port Authority will hold a special meeting and public hearing on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers to discuss the added funding.”

For KSTP-TV, Jay Kolls says, “The Minneapolis City Council’s budget committee last week approved cutting slightly more than $1 million from the police department budget, which is less than 1% of MPD’s $195 million overall proposed budget starting in 2023. Of that $1 million shift, more than a half-million could go toward a Lake Street Safety Center, auto theft prevention and community safety projects. Groups such as 21 Days of Peace employ so-called violence interrupters who attempt to stop violence before it happens and also offer services such as housing, education and job training opportunities.”

Says Diane Sandberg for KARE-TV, “On the heels of their two No. 1 studio albums released in 2022, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are hitting the road for a world tour with a stop in Minneapolis. On April 8, Anthony, Flea, Chad and John will be joined by the Strokes and King Princess at U.S. Bank Stadium. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. for the Minneapolis show.”

For Sports Illustrated, Joe Nelson says, “Luis Arraez, just months removed from winning the American League batting title, is on the trade table if it means the Twins improve their pitching. Bring Me The Sports confirmed through a source with knowledge of the situation that Arraez is available if the trade helps Minnesota’s pitching staff. Dan Hayes of The Athletic was the first to report about Arraez being available, saying the Twins ‘have discussed trading’ Arraez as part of their constant search for top-tier pitching.’”

Another KARE story says, “Drivers this morning could be in for a pleasant surprise at the pump: According to AAA, gas prices in some states are starting to fall below $3 a gallon. A new map published Monday shows that 11 states are paying about $3 a gallon or less on average. Wisconsin is one of those 11. Minnesota gas stations aren’t too far behind though, with gas stations in Hastings posting prices of $2.57 and St. Peter charging $2.54 a gallon. The average price for a gallon of gas across Minnesota is $3.22, according to AAA.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “A southern Minnesota school district is expected to vote Monday on a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color after a pair of board members delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. At least five members of the seven-person Faribault school board say they will vote in favor of accepting the funding when it comes to a vote Monday evening. In November, four of the board’s members had been deadlocked in a vote after two members argued that programs specifically for students of color were unfair to white students.”

For The Energy News Network Frank Jossi writes, “As Minnesota regulators weigh a proposed 21% electricity rate increase by Xcel Energy, a new voice is at the table. The Just Solar Coalition is an alliance of solar developers, community organizers, environmental groups, faith leaders and others who share an interest in expanding access to clean energy and its economic benefits. The coalition formed in 2014, but this is the first utility rate case in which it sought and was granted ‘intervenor’ status. That means its members — primarily small nonprofits with limited staff and resources — can participate in proceedings alongside the larger consumer and environmental groups that typically provide counterarguments at the Public Utilities Commission.”

